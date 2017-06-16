CVB to be designated official film liaison

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta Commissioners are ready to take “action’ on designating the lead group to help bring in movie makers.

Next week commissioners scheduled to vote on naming the Convention and Visitors Bureau the Official Film Liaison for Augusta.

Last year the Augusta Film office made the same request .sparking a clash with over which group should hold the title .

But now the Film Office says films are being made in Augusta and it supports the C-V-B having the designation.

“Full length feature movies we have four of the now we have a fifth one coming so we want to partner up with the CVB and come before the commission we’ve shown you that it will work will you please take the next step us and our board support this 100 percent,” said Brad Owens of the Augusta Film Office.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on making the CVB the official film liaison next week, right now it’s just a title he C-V-B aye it is not requesting any additional funds to promote Augusta as a filming location