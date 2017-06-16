Family of slain Richmond County deputy Gregory Cooke talks about their father

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The family of Richmond County Deputy Gregory Cooke says he was a loving father with a passion for helping those in need.

Obviously, that passion shined through his decision to put on the badge each and every day.

“I just don’t understand. The suspects are so young. He was out there trying to save people. From all of the stories that we heard, I just don’t understand how this could happen. Why was nobody there to call? They waited so long for the ambulance to get there,” Cooke’s daughter, Denise Coleman, said.

ABC affiliate WVEC-TV in Hampton, Virginia interview Cooke’s family on Friday.

Deputy Cooke has a grandchild on the way, as Coleman is pregnant.

Cooke’s ex-mother-in-law, is also speaking about him saying she’s trying to make sense of his killing.

“The two boys jumped him. They shot him. He died on the operating table. I don’t know. I’m not in Georgia, but that is the information I received from his wife,” Mary Wilson said.

The family saw Cooke just weeks ago during a wedding in Virginia.

His family says he recently spoke about trying to help out the youth in the area.

“Young men need construction and need support. They need support in these times because they don’t have any. A lot of young men don’t have fathers at home. So if he can help them out and help them mature as young men, with an education, then he’s there for them,” Wilson said.

With two teens now behind bars, Cooke’s family is just hoping for resolution to their father’s death.

“I just want them to find the right people, not just a lot of different suspects,” Coleman said.