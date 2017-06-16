Furman student found dead in apt. died from fentanyl, coroner says

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A Furman University student found dead in his apartment died from fentanyl, according to the Greenville County coroner.

The coroner’s office says 23-year-old Joseph Blake Hadden, and Augusta native, died from acute fentanyl toxicity on May 5 when he was found unresponsive in his bed.

The death was ruled an accident.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has said that there does not appear to be any evidence of foul play in Hadden’s death.

Furman released the following statement:

“The university continues to feel the loss of Blake, and our thoughts are once again with his family and friends. Furman offers a series of educational programs to inform our students about the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse. We also provide counseling services for students and refer them if necessary for treatment. And our faculty and staff help identify students who might not seek help otherwise. We will work that much harder to be sure these efforts positively affect as many students as possible.”

— Connie Carson, Vice President for Student Life

