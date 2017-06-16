Highway 56 closed after accident involving car and dump truck

By Published:

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Highway 56 in Burke County is closed between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 80 after a crash involving a dump truck and a car.

EMA is currently on scene.

The occupants of the car are having to be extracted at this time.

