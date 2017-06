AUGUSTA (WJBF) – After 14 years, first as a reporter and then as an anchor, Kimberely Scott is leaving NewsChannel 6. Her final broadcast with WJBF was NewsChannel 6 at 5:30 on Friday. She is leaving to take an anchor/reporter position with our sister station WSPA in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

To see her say goodbye to WJBF during Friday’s broadcast, click the video above.

To read her bio, click here.