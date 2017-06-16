Local gang members appear in court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several alleged members of two local gangs were in court Friday morning in Augusta.

Seven alleged members of the LOE gang and ten alleged members of the Hilltop Gang all pleaded not guilty to various charges.

Sheriff’s investigators say their arrests are part of continued efforts by Sheriff Richard Roundtree and District Attorney Natalie Payne to crack down on gangs.

The following members appeared in court, today:

LOE GANG:

DAGGETT, ASHLYN NAIROBI

DUNN, KEIAYONA

EUNICE, VALENCIA LATOYA

SINGLEY, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

TOLBERT, RAVEN MICHELLE

HILL, SHEILA

MCFADDEN, TEANGEL

BURTON, DANIELLE

All of the above were present and pleaded not guilty with the exception of McFadden who was arraigned on March 17th.

HILLTOP GANG:

BLACKWELL, MELISSA REGINA –bench warrant issued

BUSSEY, CORINTHIANS CLARKE

BUSSEY, DEWAYNE ROBERT

DAVISON, JAMES WIGGIE

DENT, TRACIE LACHAN

HARDY, JAJUAN—bench warrant issued

HARPER, DEANER DONALD –bench warrant issued

HOSKINS, LATALIA NICHOLE

JACKSON, TRISTAN RYAN—in confinement in another county jail, continued

JONES, MICHAEL TODD

LAKEMAN, JENNIFER CARISSA

LANHAM, SOLOMON NAVARA—in confinement in another county jail, continued

LESTER, ANNE MUELLER –arraigned 06/13

MCMICKENS, DONNIE

MERRITT, RASHAD JAMAL

SPARKS, RAICOLE LAPORTE

THOMAS, AUDRA ELISE –continued

WALLACE, GABRIEL—bench warrant issues

Unless noted above the individual was present and pleaded not guilty