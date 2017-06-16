Local gang members appear in court

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several alleged members of two local gangs were in court Friday morning in Augusta.

Seven alleged members of the LOE gang and ten alleged members of the Hilltop Gang all pleaded not guilty to various charges.

Sheriff’s investigators say their arrests are part of continued efforts by Sheriff Richard Roundtree and District Attorney Natalie Payne to crack down on gangs.

The following members appeared in court, today:

LOE GANG:

  • DAGGETT, ASHLYN NAIROBI
  • DUNN, KEIAYONA
  • EUNICE, VALENCIA LATOYA
  • SINGLEY, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
  • TOLBERT, RAVEN MICHELLE
  • HILL, SHEILA
  • MCFADDEN, TEANGEL
  • BURTON, DANIELLE

All of the above were present and pleaded not guilty with the exception of McFadden who was arraigned on March 17th.

HILLTOP GANG:

  • BLACKWELL, MELISSA REGINA –bench warrant issued
  • BUSSEY, CORINTHIANS CLARKE
  • BUSSEY, DEWAYNE ROBERT
  • DAVISON, JAMES WIGGIE
  • DENT, TRACIE LACHAN
  • HARDY, JAJUAN—bench warrant issued
  • HARPER, DEANER DONALD –bench warrant issued
  • HOSKINS, LATALIA NICHOLE
  • JACKSON, TRISTAN RYAN—in confinement in another county jail, continued
  • JONES, MICHAEL TODD
  • LAKEMAN, JENNIFER CARISSA
  • LANHAM, SOLOMON NAVARA—in confinement in another county jail, continued
  • LESTER, ANNE MUELLER –arraigned 06/13
  • MCMICKENS, DONNIE
  • MERRITT, RASHAD JAMAL
  • SPARKS, RAICOLE LAPORTE
  • THOMAS, AUDRA ELISE –continued
  • WALLACE, GABRIEL—bench warrant issues

Unless noted above the individual was present and pleaded not guilty

 

 

