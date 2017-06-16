Local organization provides beds to people in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Restart Augusta is giving people something essential–a good night’s sleep

“What Restart Augusta does is we give beds to people that don’t have one, and it’s really just that simple,” said Daryl Morse, who is the chief operating officer of Restart Augusta.

Since 2014, they’ve delivered more than 1,200 beds to people in need.

“I’ve had people cry on my shoulder. I’ve had people laugh with great happiness. I’ve had people just be incredibly thankful,” Morse said. “But to a person, they’re grateful for the opportunity to have something that is really just so fundamental to having a good day and a good start.”

And it all begins in their warehouse in South Augusta. Volunteers, saw, sand, assemble and paint bed frames. Then, they are loaded up and shipped throughout the community.

“We work with local agencies in the CSRA, such as the Veteran’s Administration, the Warrior Project, Safe Homes of Augusta and others to get referrals,” Morse said.

Tanequa Brown is stationed at Fort Gordon. Thorough Restart, she worked on some beds for veterans.

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “Even though you know, even after you serve, you have the army community, even…he military community as a whole, still looking out for you, it means that we’re still like a union together.”

And on the other end, vets and families in need are able to sleep a little easier knowing they have the support of the community and a good bed.

Restart Augusta gives out beds based on referrals from several groups. Those include school counselors, case workers, and non-profits.

You can learn more about the referral process here.