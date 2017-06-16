Tanya Tripp denied bond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Tanya Tripp, the mother of missing teen LaTania Carwell, has been denied bond in court.

Tanya appeared before Judge Turner on Friday morning.

District Attorney Natalie Paine gave three reasons to deny bond.

She says Tanya Tripp could tamper with evidence, fail to appear in court and there was also some concern about her contacting her 7-year-old daughter who is now living with other relatives.

The majority of the court appearance was spent going over the timeline of the case with Public Defender Kelly Williamson stating that Tanya does not have any previous criminal history, as well as stating that Tanya has not been charged with murder, but only the hindrance of the apprehension of a criminal.

DA Paine told the judge that Tanya Tripp is in cahoots with her husband Leon Tripp, the man charged with kidnapping his 16-year-old stepdaughter, LaTania Janell Carwell.

Paine says Leon Tripp provided a statement that Janell is not alive, yet Tanya maintains her story that the two left to help someone with car trouble in Clark’s Hill.

Cell phone records show that Leon Tripp never went to Clark’s Hill with LaTania. Leon acknowledged that this was true, while providing a statement in court.

Tanya Tripp’s counsel says Tanya has kept in contact with law enforcement and even told them she was relocating to Atlanta after being evicted.

Details revealed that Tanya was found with her 7-year-old daughter in an abandoned home in Atlanta when she was arrested.

Throughout the proceedings, Tanya did not speak or look up at any time.