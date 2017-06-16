The Clubhouse at Riverside Village will house Augusta GreenJackets offices, team pregame hangout

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Another essential piece of Riverside Village was approved by the North Augusta Planning Commission.

Dirt has been moving on Riverside Village for more than a month now, but just this week the community got yet another glimpse of what the end product will look like.

“Growth is a good thing,” said North Augusta resident Louis Hale.

After months of going back and forth, North Augusta city leaders hit it out of the ball park with The Clubhouse at Riverside Village.

“It looks like a pretty modern building?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Yes sure does,” Hale told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“Does that fit with the rest of North Augusta?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“As its evolving yes. Not as it used to be,” said Hale.

“The stadium is designed as a very modern, very progressive interactive type of facility and they wanted The Clubhouse to be a part of that.” Interim Director of Planning and Development Charles Martin said.

The 7-story multi-use complex, going behind left field, will house the new offices for the Augusta GreenJackets.

It also includes a totally new amenity for Auggie, the team and the community.

“It will include parking on the ground level, clubhouse activities for the team and the staff on the concourse level, and a few offices,” Martin said. “Then the top floors will be a rental apartments.”

More housing is exactly what some residents say the South Carolina riverfront needs.

“Well there’s apartment complexes, but I think they’re way overpriced for what you get.” Hale said.

At Thursday night’s meeting, the Planning Commission also approved the parking deck for the hotel and the stadium.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.