Trenton hosting 47th annual Ridge Peach Festival, longest running in the state

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina’s longest running Peach Festival is happening on Saturday.

The 47th annual Ridge Peach Festival in taking place in Trenton this weekend.

The event will have local entertainment, a softball tournament and of course peaches.

The day is a chance for the town to celebrate all of the farmers’ hard work.

“A little recognition, to say we know where the Peach Festival is,” said Trenton Mayor Billy Padgett. “It’s one of the longest running ones in the state.”

The festivities start at 9:00 a.m. Saturday and the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m.