GMA Saturday headlines June 17,2017

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (AP) — Artists have spent the past several days on a New Hampshire beach turning mounds of sand into massive sculptures …
Sponsored by:
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-A quick look at breaking news stories and headlines for today.
Advertisement
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.