Augusta son accused in father’s death

Augusta, G.a.. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is in jail, accused of killing his father.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s office says Perry Christian Kearse was arrested on Father’s Day, after his dad, Ron Kearse was shot to death.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at a home on Vernon Drive. The coroner confirms the 60-year-old died on the scene.

Investigators say the 25-year-old left the scene at first, but was taken into custody about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

There is no word on exactly what charges he faces, as the investigation continues.