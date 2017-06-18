Charleston church shooting memorial

In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME Emanuel Church as FBI forensic experts work the crime scene, in Charleston, S.C. Prosecutors who wanted to show that Dylann Roof was a cruel, angry racist simply used his own words at his death penalty trial on charges he killed nine black people in June 2015 at a Charleston church. Roof's two-hour videotaped confession less than a day after the shooting and a handwritten journal found in his car when he was arrested were introduced into evidence Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The architect who designed the 9/11 Memorial in New York has been chosen to create a memorial to honor the nine worshippers who died in a racist attack on a Charleston church.

The planners of the memorial announced their choice of Michael Arad on Saturday, the second anniversary of the massacre at Emanuel AME church.

Emanuel AME pastor the Rev. Eric Manning says the memorial on church grounds will be a reminder of the resiliency of the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church in the South.

Dylann Roof sat through 45 minutes of Bible study at the church on June 17, 2015, before shooting the first of more than 70 shots on June 17, 2015. He has been sentenced to the death penalty for hate crimes for killing the black churchgoers.

