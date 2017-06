GREENSBORO, N.C. (WJBF) — The North Augusta 4×400 meter relay team finished 17th at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals on Sunday with a time of 3:22.94.

The foursome of Jose Alvarez, Kyle Morrell, Hayden Parker and Dejuan Bell set the school record and won their second straight state championship by running a 3:21 at the South Carolina state meet in May.