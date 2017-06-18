Phillips wins it again as Braves top Marlins 5-4

.ATLANTA (AP) – Brandon Phillips’ single drove in Johan Camargo from third base in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

It was the second straight game-ending hit for Phillips, whose run-scoring single in the 10th gave Atlanta an 8-7 victory Saturday. Camargo hit a one-out infield single off Drew Steckenrider (0-1) and moved to third on Ender Inciarte’s line-drive single up the middle.

The Marlins called in Marcell Ozuna from left field to serve as an extra infielder positioned near second base for Phillips’ at-bat.

Phillips still managed to punch his single up the middle.

Jim Johnson (5-1) pitched a scoreless ninth.