SLED investigating inmate death at Aiken County Detention Center

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken County Jail inmate is dead after officers discovered his body in his cell Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old James Oakman of Aiken.

Investigators say detention officers were conducting routine checks around 11 a.m. when Oakman was found unresponsive.

On-site medical staff performed life-saving measures, but it was too late, the 57-year-old had already died.

The coroner says there is no evidence of injury or trauma and no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Newberry.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to handle the investigation.