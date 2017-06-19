Cole Thompson signs with Arizona Diamondbacks organization

From Augusta University Athletics:

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Former Augusta University baseball player, Cole Thompson, signed a Minor League Baseball contract with the Hillsboro Hops, a Class A-Short Season affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks located in Hillsboro, Ore.

Thompson (Macon, Ga.) was a starting catcher for the Jaguars for two seasons from 2015 to 2016 after he joined the squad as a junior transfer from Middle Georgia College.

Thompson hit .327 with 55 hits, a team-best 41 RBI, and 37 runs in his 46 games played as a senior in 2016. The starting catcher for Augusta, he was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Hitter of the Week and the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week in 2016. His first season in the PBC in 2015, Thompson threw out the most runners (15) in the league and hit .306 for the year.

The Hillsboro Hops were founded in 2013 after the Yakima Bears moved to Hillsboro after the 2012 season. The team maintains membership in the Northwest League and Minor League Baseball and provides a stadium for the Diamondbacks prospects to play their games.

Through two games played in the current 2017 season, Thompson has compiled three RBI on two hits with a .286 batting average.

On Sept. 24, 2016, Thompson signed a free agent contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks and on Oct. 25, 2016 he was assigned to the Arizona League Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz.