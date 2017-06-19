Commissioner wants GBI to investigate city equipment use

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The misuse of Augusta city equipment has one Commissioners wanting a criminal Investigation.

A city excavator and trailer were spotted on private property in Lincoln County back in March.

Landfill Director Mark Johnson resigned over the incident and remains on Administrative leave with pay.

Commissioner Marion Williams wants the full commission to approve calling in the G-B-I to investigate, however Williams doesn’t think the rest of the commission supports the idea.

“We need to be investigating now I know the administrator says she is doing an investigation but you can lie to the administrator all day long you lie to an agency like the GBI there’s consequences behind that but right now I’m discouraged I don’t think anything will be done,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioners also scheduled to vote Tuesday on placing Mark Johnson on leave without pay….

Two weeks ago Commissioners voted to accept his resignation and give him three months severance, however Johnson hasn’t accept those terms.