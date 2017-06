SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Crop dusting near school’s is legal in South Carolina.

In May, the Department of Pesticides Regulations was contacted after a spray incident near Oakwood-Windsor Elementary school.

An investigation determined the farmer legally dusted crops with pesticides.

South Carolina Representative Bill Taylor introduced a bill to make it illegal to spray within one thousand feet from a school, during regular hours.

The bill will go before lawmakers next year.