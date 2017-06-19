Cyber Center gets its official start

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) With small shovels of dirt the cyber innovation and training center got its start in Augusta and when it’s completed Augusta University will have a state of the art facility to train and house those taking on cyber-attacks.

“No question this will be cutting edge it won’t be anything like it in the country there’s only a few states in the country that have a range to start off with to have the type of range we have here is very unique,” said Dr. Brooks Keel, President of Augusta University.

“It is a big deal I think again when you look at the partnerships that are being developed because of this without question it wouldn’t have happened without the Governor’s great vision for our city for the state of Georgia certainly for the United States,” says Mayor Hardie Davis.

Governor Nathan Deal also recognizing the efforts of local businessmen James Hull, and William McKnight, who met with the Governor last December to push the project.

“They were planters of the seed and when they came to me and my staff in the Governor’s office this was their idea,” said Governor Nathan Deal.

The governor unveiling that the facility will be named the James M Hull William D McKnight Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, as the state fast tracks this project.

“In the world of Cyber things do happen fast and our Governor is a man of action and we’re very thankful to have him,” said James Hull who serves on the Board of Regents.

“The Governor having the vision and the foresight to bring it Augusta to put it with the Cyber out at Fort Gordon it’s going to be a great thing for our country as well as our state as well as our community,” said William McKnight who is a member of the Georgia Ports Authority.

The Governor saying interest in the center has resulted in it growing in size to 168 thousand square feet up from 150, the construction time table is ambitious with the Governor saying he wants to be back for the ribbon cutting in July of next year.