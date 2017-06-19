Groundbreaking ceremony underway for new Georgia Cyber innovation and training center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- In just a few hours ground will officially break on the new Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center in downtown Augusta.

The new $50 million dollar facility will be built on the former Augusta Golf and Gardens property.

The five story 160,000 square foot facility will feature a 320 seat auditorium.

It will also be home to the first GBI crime lab which will focus on cyber-crime and identify theft.

The additional space will be used for meeting areas designated for community partners such as Augusta Tech and Augusta University.

Students will get to take advantage of the high-tech cyber range where they can test their skills against each other or test the security of a particular business.

Governor Deal will be in attendance at today’s ceremony. He hopes the center will create public-private partnerships with professors, private industry and the government to help develop new cyber security standards.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 10 am and will feature speakers such as Mayor Hardie Davis and dignitaries from the Fort Gordon Cyber center of excellence.