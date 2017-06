ATHENS, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Monday evening the University of Georgia announced via Twitter that former Bulldog Fernando Velasco would be joining the UGA football program as its Player Relations Coordinator.

The 32-year-old Jefferson County native retired from the NFL last fall and has been spending time with his family and working with Right C.h.o.i.c.e.s. Foundation, his non-profit organization.

A year ago he was prepping for his ninth NFL season. Today he's our Player Relations Coordinator. Welcome home, Fernando. #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/XWhrCNU8TR — Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) June 20, 2017