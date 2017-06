EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is facing charges after a fight at Evans Towne Center Park over the weekend.

Barry Davis is charged with battery in the Saturday incident.

Several witnesses told deputies that Davis and another man got into an altercation over the use of a pavillion at the park.

The other man ended up with a cut on his hand.

Davis told deputies that he had a knife in his hand to cut down some decorations when the fight started.