Man charged after crashing into Hopeland Gardens wall

WJBF Staff Published:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man is facing charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle into the wall of Hopeland Gardens.

23-year-old Daniel Scott Abernathy was arrested on Sunday and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

His arrest came after Public Safety Officers responded to Whiskey Road near Dupree Place in reference to a collision.

Once there, officers found Abernathy’s 2003 Toyota Tundra crashed into a brick wall.

Abernathy found to be too impaired to drive after a field sobriety test and was then taken into custody.

No word on when repairs will begin on the wall.

