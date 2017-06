SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Good news for South Carolina – the state’s jobless rate fell again last month.

The department of employment and workforce said the unemployment rate for May was only 4.1 percent which is down nearly a quarter of a point from the month before.

The state’s jobless rate has not been this low since December of 2000.

The department also said though that fewer South Carolinians were working compared to the month before.