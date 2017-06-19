Smoke in Portugal impedes firefighting aircraft

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Latest on wildfires in Portugal (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Portuguese officials say giant clouds of smoke are preventing the deployment of water-dropping aircraft on wildfires in the central region of the country where 62 people have died in the runaway flames.

Civil Protection Agency commander Elisio Oliveira has told reporters that cooler night-time temperatures helped firefighters bring some blazes under control.

However, some of the wildfires are still racing through inaccessible parts of hill ranges about 150 kilometers (95 miles) northeast of Lisbon. That is where the aircraft are needed.

Temperatures are forecast to reach close to 40 C (104 F) there later Monday.

More than 1,000 firefighters are tackling the wildfires around the town of Pedrogao Grande, where 62 people died Saturday night.

10:20 a.m.

The death of 62 people in Portuguese wildfires has brought growing criticism of authorities for not doing more to prevent the tragedy.

Portugal’s leading environmental lobby group, Quercus, has issued a statement blaming the weekend blazes on “forest management errors and bad political decisions” by governments over recent decades.

The association is rebuking authorities for allowing the planting of huge swathes of eucalyptus, the country’s most common and most profitable species — but one that’s often blamed for stoking blazes. It also says official bodies don’t do enough to coordinate wildfire prevention.

Emergency services have also been criticized for not closing a road where 47 of the deaths occurred as people fled the flames. The government has acknowledged that the huge fires occasionally led to a breakdown in communications.

___

7:45 a.m.

More than 1,500 firefighters in Portugal are still battling to control major wildfires in the central region of the country, where one blaze killed 62 people.

Reinforcements are due to arrive Monday, including more water-dropping planes from Spain, France and Italy as part of a European Union cooperation program.

Portugal is observing three days of national mourning after 62 people were killed in a wildfire Saturday night around the town of Pedrogao Grande, which is by far the deadliest on record. Just over 1,000 firefighters are still attending that blaze about 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of Lisbon.

Scorching weather, with temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), as well as strong winds and dry woodland after weeks with little rain are fueling the blazes.