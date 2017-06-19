Woman called 911 to get phone charger say Union Co. deputies

Related Coverage SPECIAL REPORT: 911 Emergency

UNION (WSPA) – A Union woman is under arrest after investigators say she made numerous calls to 911 asking for a deputy to pick up a phone charger for her.

Brenda Fish Williford, 42, was charged with illegal use of 911 by the Union County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday morning.

Deputies say the woman kept calling county emergency dispatchers on Saturday asking for a deputy to pick up a phone charger in Union. Williford was called by a deputy and told not to call dispatchers again – unless there was an actual emergency – according to the incident report.

The deputy was advised by dispatchers that Williford called again a few hours later stating she needed to go to her mother’s home to get her phone charger.

911 dispatchers told the deputy she had called “more than a dozen times that night.” Williford was arrested and charged early Sunday morning.

She was still being held at the Union County jail Monday morning according to the county website.