6th suspect in off duty deputy shooting arrests, others appear in court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 6th and final suspect in the shooting death of Richmond County Deputy Gregory Cooke is behind bars.

Neqwaun Roberson is charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

The 5 other suspects charged had their first court appearance on Tuesday.

Naheem Caldwell and Donelle Osborne Jr. are both charged with murder in the case.

Stevie Caldwell, Naheem’s father, is charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The DA says he tried to hide the gun that was used in the shooting.

2 others appeared before the judge today, but no pleas were entered.

