GEORGIA (WJBF) – Funeral services will be held today for one of the Georgia corrections officers killed when inmates escaped last week.

42-year-old Sergeant Christopher Monica will be laid to rest today in Milledgeville.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

A service for 58-year-old Sergeant Curtis Billue who was also killed last week was held this past weekend.

The two inmates were captured Thursday, June 13,2017.