AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A $2,000,000 deficit is forcing Aiken County leaders to pinch pennies on next year’s budget.

Interim Council Chairman Andrew Siders says the county was disappointed to learn the state could only reimburse Aiken half of what they were owed from the 2014 Ice Storm.

Siders says the county is not considering increasing taxes to cover the shortfall.

Tuesday, June 20 county leaders will hold the final reading on the budget.