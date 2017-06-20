Bones found buried under GA Power sub-station on Walton Way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a set of bones found buried under a Georgia Power sub-station.

Investigators say that a sub-contractor was cutting a trench on the Walton Way property using a water jet when bones, appearing to be human, were uncovered 20 inches deep in the ground.

The site was secured by investigators and plans are underway to excavate the area with the assistance of a forensic anthropologist.

Officials say that the bones appear to be very old.

The property that the sub-station resides on has been under the control of Georgia Power since the 1940’s.

No word yet on when excavations will begin.