JENNIE: Foster families needed in Aiken, Ragz2Richez Recordz promotes local talent

TELEVISION PARK- Today, we’re talking about a growing problem in Aiken County: children needing foster parents.

In some cases, parents have problems with substance abuse, mental illness, domestic violence and a lack of parenting skills.

all of these children have experienced trauma and need support to help them heal.

In South Carolina right now, more than 4,200 children are in foster care… but unfortunately, some 58% have to be placed outside their home counties. That means separating them from their schools, churches, friends and support systems.

In Aiken County alone, around 70 children are in foster care, but there are only 42 licensed foster homes.

Samantha Bryant-Hart is a Human Service Specialist II, from Aiken’s Department of Social Services office.

Watch the video above to learn the steps to becoming a foster parent… financial support, training, and qualifications.

