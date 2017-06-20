Local Toys For Tots in desperate need of a space to call home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Toys For Tots brings joy to thousands of kids every Christmas, but if something doesn’t happen soon, those children may have to go without presents under the tree this year.

“I was told that we had five days to get out, and what we did not have moved, they would sit Toy’s For Tots items on the street for anybody to take…That was devastating,” Grace Anderson, Coordinator for Augusta Toys For Tots and 18 surrounding counties, said.

Toys For Tots Augusta has used this space, rent free, for 7 months– they were promised 2 years with no charge. Anderson said the last two days have been full of sweat, tears and hard-work to get everything moved to a temporary location.

“With those eight people we got everything moved over to the new location next door, and it’s really temporary, so we are needing someplace to do the campaign right away,” Anderson said.

She said if someone in the community doesn’t step up and provide a space, Augusta’s Toys For Tots will have no other choice but to shut down.

“The overall picture is not me, but it’s the children, and if we have to cancel this campaign there’s going to be a lot of unhappy children. To me, that’s really going to make my world crumble,” Anderson said.

She said anyone can help– whether it’s an office space or warehouse anywhere between 3,000 to 10,000 square feet. It’s a 100% tax write off.

An Active Duty Marine and Toys for Tots Volunteer helped with the move Tuesday. He has seen first-hand the joy this campaign brings to local families.

“Definitely the one thing that I’ve learned by working here is that yes, things are going to be rough. You may not know what tomorrow will be like, how much is going to be asked of you, but of you keep pushing forward, there is a silver lining, there is a reward at the end of the tunnel,” Cameron Miller, a volunteer and active duty Marine, said.

The local Toys For Tots is hoping that silver lining will be a new storage space. If you or anyone you know is willing to help, contact Grace Anderson: (808)392-0691 or gracieanderson1970@gmail.com