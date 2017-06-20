One dead after crash on Mike Padgett Highway

By Published: Updated:
deadly-crash
deadly-crash

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One woman was killed in a crash on Mike Padgett Highway Tuesday.

Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as Sophia Niemczyk, 30, of Augusta. He says she was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound on the 4900 block of Mike Padgett when she crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a northbound vehicle head on. The coroner says her car rolled over and came to rest on its roof in a ditch.

The drivers of both vehicles were the only people in the car. Both were wearing seat belts and had to be extricated.

Niemczyk was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the northbound car was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s