One dead after crash on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One woman was killed in a crash on Mike Padgett Highway Tuesday.

Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as Sophia Niemczyk, 30, of Augusta. He says she was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound on the 4900 block of Mike Padgett when she crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a northbound vehicle head on. The coroner says her car rolled over and came to rest on its roof in a ditch.

The drivers of both vehicles were the only people in the car. Both were wearing seat belts and had to be extricated.

Niemczyk was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the northbound car was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with unknown injuries.