S.C. will look for ways on cutting down on contraband in state prisons

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina is looking at ways to cut down on contraband in the state prisons.

The Department of Corrections Director is asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his support in trying to get permission to jam cell signals behind bars.

Director Bryan Stirling has been outspoken on the dangers of cellphones.

Current law says federal officials can grant permission to jam the public airwaves only to federal agencies, not state or local ones.

This comes nearly a week after a Prison Riot in Trenton was started over a cell phone.