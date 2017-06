RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a woman wanted for Arson.

55-year-old Antoinette Delores Sims is wanted for Arson in the First Degree in connection to a fire that happened on McElmurray Drive on April 26th.

Anyone with information on Simms location should call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.