Transit facility to be re-bid.

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Plans to build a new Augusta bus maintenance and administration building has hit a big bump in the road.

The city is looking at building the new facility on land near Regency mall, with the ground breaking this summer.

However the bids for the project came in significantly over budget sending the Transit Department back to the drawing board.

As a transit director all I can do is go by the experts that put these things together and we’re going to examine where we were out plan is we will go back out for bid again we need to build this building,” said Transit Director Patrick Stephens.

: City officials are not sure at this time how long this could delay the project.