A local medical center will remain open with new buyers

Millen, GA (WJBF) – The Optim Medical Center was sold to a new group; Georgia Medical Holdings Corporation as of June 16 and will remain open as Jenkins County Medical Center.

In April we reported that Optim Medical Center would be closing down, but as of last Friday things are starting to turn around for the medical center.

“It’ll keep about 50 people employed I’m sure or more, I don’t know the exact number, ” said King Rocker, Mayor of Millen, GA.

Mayor Rocker says it’s important to keep the hospital open and keep the emergency room in Jenkins County.

“It’s a great thing for us we just really didn’t know what we would do if we lost our emergency room,” said King Rocker, Mayor of Millen, GA.

“It’s great news, they’re going to keep all of the existing services and hopefully be expanding some services,” said Jeff Brantley, City Manager and Board Member on the Jenkins County Hospital Authority.

And that’s good news for the people who work at the hospital, and now do NOT have to look for new jobs.

“We’re all really emotional today, um everybody was crying during the meeting. It’s hard because we’re a family, we’ve been together for so long and we work with the same people all day everyday,” Joannie Davis, Nurse at Optim Medical Center.

Jenkins County leaders say they are ready to move forward and keep the hospital open for the foreseeable future.

“Anything they need, from the city, the county, I’m sure we will work with them,” said Jeff Brantley, City Manager and Board Member on the Jenkins County Hospital Authority.

“I’m glad someone stepped to the plate, and found a way to buy it to make it work,” said King Rocker, Mayor of Millen, GA.

The facility will be changed from Optim Medical Center to Jenkins County Medical Center, and will not merge with Screven County.