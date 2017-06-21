Allendale School system filing lawsuit to prevent state takeover

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County School system is filing a lawsuit to prevent the state from taking over the struggling district.

The lawsuit by the local board is in response to the state of emergency issued by State Superintendent Molly Spearman.

Spearman says the move is necessary because of poor academics, financial mismanagement and public concern from parents.

She released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“South Carolina has both a constitutional and moral responsibility to provide a quality education for all our students. In response to continued poor academic achievement, financial mismanagement, and a public outcry from parents, I have chosen to exercise the authority granted to the State Superintendent and declare a state of emergency in the Allendale County School District. I believe this power was granted to address cases of gross mismanagement and to protect South Carolina’s most valuable resource, our children. Providing a high quality education to our students is far too important to the future of our state to wait for an extensive bureaucratic process or to allow resistance from adults who would like to maintain the unacceptable status quo. I welcome a review by the South Carolina Supreme Court, but will continue to use any tools at my disposal to ensure that we are providing every student the opportunities needed to be successful. The time for action in the Allendale County School District is now.” SC State Superintendent Molly Spearman

View the Allendale County School District’s Memorandum In Support of Petition For Original Jurisdiction And Motion For Temporary Injunction here.

View the Allendale County School District’s Complaint for Declaratory Judgement here.

View the Allendale County School District’s Diagnostic Review here.