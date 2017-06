AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

Two suspects are already in custody after an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Brown Road.

It happened at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

That’s when deputies say two male suspects entered the store with handguns and demanded money.

Shortly after the suspects left the store, the two were caught by deputies.

Another male in the car ran into nearby woods.