2 arrested after standoff with US Marshals and CCSO on Cox Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects are now in custody after a standoff in Columbia County.

It happened near the intersection of Cox Road and Belair Road around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Columbia County deputies were helping US Marshals serve arrest warrants on the suspects.

Police had to use a tear gas canister to subdue one of the suspects.

Both were finally arrested after about an hour and a half.

