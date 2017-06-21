2 arrested after standoff with US Marshals and CCSO on Cox Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects are now in custody after a standoff in Columbia County.
It happened near the intersection of Cox Road and Belair Road around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Columbia County deputies were helping US Marshals serve arrest warrants on the suspects.
Police had to use a tear gas canister to subdue one of the suspects.
Both were finally arrested after about an hour and a half.
