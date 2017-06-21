Dozens hit the streets in Downtown Aiken for ‘National Go Skateboarding Day’

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – On Wednesday, a special parade skated straight right through Downtown Aiken.

Dozens of kids took to the streets for National Go Skateboarding Day.

The day is celebrated nationally with parades and activities to make people aware of skateboarders, and of course plenty of skating.

“We ride through a city street, escorted by police, just to spread awareness for skateboarding, and to show everyone that we’re out here.” Bo Mitchell, Owner of HIC Warehouse Indoor Skate Park, said. “Just, you know, enjoying our day. After this, we’ll probably go back to the park and have a good time.”

HIC Warehouse will be hosting a contest next weekend.

They will also be hosting a skate camp for all skill levels from July 10 to July 14th.