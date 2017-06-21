Escaped Georgia inmates appear in court; Death penalty sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Escaped inmates Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe appeared in a Georgia courtroom for a hearing Wednesday morning.

The prosecutor said while he has not filed the paperwork yet, he intends to seek the death penalty.

A judge told them they’re charged with two counts of murder and one count each of felony escape and motor vehicle hijacking.

The judge declined to set bond.

Dubose and Rowe were transported from Tennessee to the Putnam County, Georgia courtroom during the over night hours Tuesday.

Rowe and Dubose were apprehended Thursday in Rutherford County after a police pursuit through the county earlier that day.

A homeowner in the area, Patrick Hale, stood over the two suspects in his driveway until police arrived. It was first reported that he held them at gunpoint while he waited for authorities, but Hale said the suspects surrendered before he showed his weapon.

Rowe and Dubose, reportedly overpowered, disarmed and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue and then carjacked a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway.