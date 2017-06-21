Financing for Parking Deck, Foundry Place moves forward

AUGUSTA,Ga  (WJBF) Two big Augusta construction projects counting on bonds clear a hurdle.

The Urban Redevelopment Agency signing off on issuing 12 million dollars in bonds for the Cyber Center parking deck.

And up to 28 million for the Foundry place apartment complex.

However the Foundry Place bonds are contingent, on getting final approval from the Commission.

“We’re one step closer to the genesis of the Foundry project as we potentially may know it but one again the final piece of that would be the vote review and final approval potentially from our commission,” says Hawthorne Welcher the Director of Housing and Community Development.

The commission is expected to hold the final vote on the Foundry project next month.

 

