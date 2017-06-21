First combined Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Symposium

By Published:

AUGUSTA–  The 2017 Brain Health Symposium is taking place this Saturday, June 24th, on the MCG campus from 8:00am until 4:15pm.

The event is free, but kindly call and make a reservation as lunch is provided:  877-540-9897.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Kenneth Rockwood, professor of Geriatric Medicine and Neurology at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia  and Dr. Daniel Weintraub, professor of Psychiatry and Neurology and the University of Pennsylvania.

Workshops cover an introduction to memory loss, dementia and Parkinson’s Disease…  and there are two tracks, depending on your needs.

Speakers will review current research and give practical pointers for patients, families and caregivers. There will be breakout sessions for professionals and family care partners.  Again, the event is FREE to the public.

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Harrison Education Commons

1301 R. A. Dent Blvd.

877-540-9897 for reservations

