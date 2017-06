AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Flags were flown at half-staff in honor of former South Carolina Representative Skipper Perry.

On Sunday, Perry died at an Aiken hospital from natural causes at the age of 77.

He represented Aiken as a state representative for 10 years.

Perry also served as a city councilman from 16 years and mayor pro tem for a decade.

He is survived by his wife and 2 sons.