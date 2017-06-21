Garret Siler hosts 6th annual basketball camp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Former Augusta State star basketball player Garret Siler is hosting his sixth annual basketball camp this week.

Since graduating in 2009, Siler has played professionally in the NBA, NBA D-League, China, Puerto Rico, Taiwan and Venezuela. The goal of the camp is to share some of the knowledge he’s gained with the campers, but the first thing they notice about “Big G” is his stature.

“At first I was scared because he’s so tall,” Christopher Ware said. “But now I’m used to him, and we have a very good bond.”

The 7-foot, 300 lb. Siler had most recently been playing summer ball in China, but left early to return home and host his camp.

“Knowing that he’s a professional basketball player and being taught by him is amazing,” Hollis Bowden said.

It’s a great time for campers and parents alike.

“Whenever I come home I see these kids and they say, ‘Hey Coach G, I had a really good time at camp,’ and their parents are really happy to have their child tired at the end of the day,” Siler said. “It’s definitely an enriching experience and we’re helping kids in the summer time not only get better on the court, but also in life. I’m just trying to bless the community because the community has blessed me.”

Siler’s camp runs through Friday. He plans to eventually return to Asia to continue his professional career, but is taking some time to decide on when and where that’ll happen.