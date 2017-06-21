GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Jenkins County

MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating an officer involved shooting in Jenkins County.

It happened at a home in Millen on Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a man with a gun. When they arrived, they say Jack Travis Bethel was standing by a car with a long-gun laying on the hood.

He was told not to pick it up, but did anyway.

That is when he was shot in the arm by an officer.

Bethel was taken to the hosptial, but is now in custody in the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office.