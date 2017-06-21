Lighting strikes The Big Mo’ Drive-in, theater down 2 screens during peak season

MONETTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A local drive-in theater could lose thousands of dollars in ticket sales, after a storm left 2 of the big screens out of commission.

A power surge, from a bolt that struck close to the big peach, knocked out 2 of the screens and the air conditioner, that cools the projectors, at The Big Mo’ Drive-in Theater.

“I think this is only the second time that I can remember, in the 18 seasons that we’ve been running it, that we’ve had a lightning strike that’s this close.” Richard Boaz, the owner, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Boaz immediately started repairing what he could.

“You don’t want to hear the language I’ve used with digital over the last few years.” Boaz said.

However, it’s been a challenge tracking down some of the projectors parts and with summer being the peak season, these owners can’t allow an empty lot to become the norm.

“So if we can’t be up and running this weekend, it’s going to really cut into our profits this year.” Owner Lisa Boaz said.

“A positive aspect you can draw out of it, is it did happen on a Sunday which is generally a less attended night, than on a Friday or particularly a Saturday.” Richard Boaz said.

While the Boaz wait for a technician from Virginia to do a complete inspection of the equipment, they are hopeful no more damages are discovered.

The couple says they count on these ticket sales to stay open all year-long.

“A lot of what you make now subsidizes being able to show in less attended times of the year,” said Richard Boaz. “In the spring and in the fall.”

The owners say they aren’t sure how much insurance will cover, but they will continue to book movies for now.

So they can keep the flicks rolling all summer long.

“We are hoping to have the part for the air conditioner, to at least be able to have the main field open for Thursday night,” said Lisa Boaz.

Despite being down to 1 screen, the show will go on, so motor on down to The Big Mo’ this weekend.

