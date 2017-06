TELEVISION PARK (WJBF) – Break out your cell phone and strike a pose because today is not only the First Day of Summer, but it’s National Selfie Day!

Members of the Television Park family joined in on the fun and took selfies and us-ies.

However, the act of taking a selfie was actually a thing way before social media and smartphones.

The word ‘selfie’ is even in the Oxford Dictionary now.

So, pull out your phones and get to snapping and share your selfies with friends.